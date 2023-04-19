Ardmore man pleads guilty to murder

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man pled guilty in federal court Wednesday to second-degree murder charges.

According to a report of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, in September 2022, 60-year-old Kevin McGuire was going the wrong way on I-35 and hit a car head-on. 28-year-old Tyler Piazza was killed in the crash.

Public records indicate McGuire had six previous felony DUI convictions.

The Department of Justice said McGuire faces up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to five years supervised release when he is sentenced in August 2023.

