Ardmore man pleads guilty to murder

An Ardmore man pled guilty in federal court Wednesday to second-degree murder charges.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man pled guilty in federal court Wednesday to second-degree murder charges.

According to a report of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, in September 2022, 60-year-old Kevin McGuire was going the wrong way on I-35 and hit a car head-on. 28-year-old Tyler Piazza was killed in the crash.

Public records indicate McGuire had six previous felony DUI convictions.

The Department of Justice said McGuire faces up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to five years supervised release when he is sentenced in August 2023.

