Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified that Dr. Scott Nelson, of Cleveland, Miss., didn’t tell them he was referring them to hospice care or explain what it was.(Source: MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hmun, Ceu Bik, 12/14/2000 of Garland, Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Int to Impair

Rickett, Michael Daniel, 01/14/1982 of Van Alstyne, Unl Poss Firearm by Felon

Penley, Dennis Ray, 04/14/1988 of Savoy, UUMV

Orellana Guardado, Jesus Antonio, 05/24/1994 of Sherman, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury

Frazier, Brandon Jay, 09/03/1985 of Lewisville, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Kelm, Kody Drexel, 12/23/1985 of Longview, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Lewis, Darren Ross, 03/04/1971 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Davis, Shannon Breann, 01/19/1989 of Whitesboro, Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k

Dubois‐Reed, Megan, 05/06/1987 of Whitesboro, Theft Prop <$2,500 2/More Prev Conv, 10/29/2022

Williams, Janice Diann, 03/04/1963 of Collinsville, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Zuerlein‐Brown, Dominick Leon, 07/25/2004 of Sherman, Poss CS DFZ  ‐ Tetrahydrocannabinol

Lunsford, Lawrence Donald Jr, 05/31/1963 of Sanger, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Thompson, Kristin Danielle, 08/01/1988 of Pottsboro, DWI 3rd or More

Ballard, Ambrosia Annette, 06/08/1986 of Little Elm, DWI w/Child Under 15 YOA

Lucas, Rhonda Elaine, 08/27/1965 of Pottsboro, Ct. 1 Fail to Stop and Render Aid (Resulting in SBI); Ct. 2 Fail to Stop and Render Aid (Resulting in SBI); Ct. 3 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 4 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 5 Agg Assault Cause Serious Bodily Injury

Bays, Joshua Isaiah, 01/28/1991 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA

Dubois‐Reed, Megan, 05/06/1987 of Valley View, Bail Jumping & FTA, 3/17/2023

McCarrell, Keith Douglas, 10/24/2005 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Sexual Assault Child; Ct. 2 Proh Sexual Conduct; Ct. 3 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Sodomy)

White, Angela, 10/26/1965 of Whitesboro, Obstruction or Retaliation

Braugh, Preston Scott, 09/29/1994 of Lewisville, Theft Prop >=$30k<$150k

Toney, Debbie Ann, 05/30/1978 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Pyburn, Jerry Lee, 06/18/1983 of Tom Bean, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

McNamara, Drake, 01/11/2000 of Van Alstyne, Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Matr

Davis, Casey Lee, 01/18/1984 of Pottsboro, Ct. 1 Sexual Assault (Rape); Ct. 2 Sexual Assault (Rape)

Duran, Hilario Jr, 02/07/1985 of Lewisville, Ct. 1 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 2 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape)

Sloan, Wesley Scott, 05/18/1964 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 3 Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm; Ct. 4 Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm

Stokes, Ronnie Dean, 11/07/1960 of Denison, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth

Shaw, Kyle Lynn, 06/09/1983 of Bells, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation

Madron, Ashley McKay, 10/08/1988 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Morrison, Xavier Keion, 01/13/1998 of Denison, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth

Herron, Thomas Andrew, 08/28/1979 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Edwards, Sharlette Ann, 01/17/1957 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Hydromorphone

Burton, Robert Scott, 12/31/1980 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 3/31/2022

Burton, Robert Scott, 12/31/1980 of Denison, Ct. 1 Agg Assault Against Public Servant; Ct. 2 Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 3 Criminal Mischief >= $2,500<$30k; Ct. 4 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 5 Burglary of Building 9/17/2022

Brown, Stefhanie Chase, 03/02/1983 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Woodard, Bralyn John, 03/08/2004 of Denison, Unl Carry Weapon Prohibit Places WFZ

Jackson, Brian Lee, 09/10/1988 of Denison, Fraud Poss/Use Credit or Debit Card =>5<10

Mayberry, Jarvis Earl, 05/13/1981 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair ‐ Meth

Long, Ethan Scott, 04/19/1999 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

Izaguirre, Juan Manuel, 10/23/1996 of Sherman, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k

Resse, Tamala Jo, 01/27/1971 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Vazquez, Freddy Antonio, 09/24/1994 of Denison, Poss Marij

Jones, Dustin, 01/04/1976 of Bonham, Obstruction or Retaliation

Omayebu, Amina Montreece, 12/29/1992 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Cocaine; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 3 Abandon Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Inj

Polk, Dedrick Djuan, 10/26/1972 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 3 Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

Mireles, Adrian, 05/17/2001 of Denison, Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k

Rodriguez, Caleb Ryan, 05/01/1994 of Sherman, Unl Poss Firearm by Felon

Howard, Derrick James, 01/27/1988 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss Marij; Ct. 2 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon; Ct. 3 Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

Henderson, Kimbal Fox, 02/24/1964 of Sherman, UUMV

Leija, Maria Guadalupe, 07/17/1977 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Traub, Robyn Jane, 05/07/1986 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Peckman, Andy Marlatt, 01/13/1982 of Colbert, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Davila, Marie Annette, 11/24/1981 of Howe, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Shankle, Justin Bernard, 04/26/1990 of Mesquite, Ct. 1 Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft; Ct. 2 Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conviction

Ceballos, Mario Alberto, 08/11/2001 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Hare, Tammy Marie, 12/13/1983 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Watson, Cody Jordan, 12/12/1993 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Gibson, Jason Miguel, 10/29/1977 of Sherman, Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k

Lansdale, Johnny Guy, 11/03/1962 of Knollwood, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Rodgers, Michael Brent, 12/22/1974 of Whitewright, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Wright, Dejay, 05/13/1981 of Pottsboro, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth

Madron, Ashley McKay, 10/08/1988 of Denison, Forgery Financial Instrument

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
Bailey James said she was minding her own business driving on Highway 75 near the intersection...
Grayson County woman warns of person impersonating police and pulling drivers over
A Calvin woman was flown to the hospital Tuesday morning after a head-on crash in Ada.
Woman flown to hospital after head-on crash in Ada
Protestors demonstrated in McCurtain County on Monday after a Southeast Oklahoma newspaper...
Okla. Sheriffs’ Association suspends three McCurtain County officials

Latest News

An Ardmore man pled guilty in federal court Wednesday to second-degree murder charges.
Ardmore man pleads guilty to murder
McKinney Police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday evening.
Murder suspect at large after shooting in McKinney
One man is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday...
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle wreck in McCurtain Co.
Commissioner Mark Jennings
McCurtain County commissioner allegedly caught on recording discussing killing reporters, hanging Black people resigns