Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

Hmun, Ceu Bik, 12/14/2000 of Garland, Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Int to Impair

Rickett, Michael Daniel, 01/14/1982 of Van Alstyne, Unl Poss Firearm by Felon

Penley, Dennis Ray, 04/14/1988 of Savoy, UUMV

Orellana Guardado, Jesus Antonio, 05/24/1994 of Sherman, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury

Frazier, Brandon Jay, 09/03/1985 of Lewisville, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Kelm, Kody Drexel, 12/23/1985 of Longview, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Lewis, Darren Ross, 03/04/1971 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Davis, Shannon Breann, 01/19/1989 of Whitesboro, Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k

Dubois‐Reed, Megan, 05/06/1987 of Whitesboro, Theft Prop <$2,500 2/More Prev Conv, 10/29/2022

Williams, Janice Diann, 03/04/1963 of Collinsville, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Zuerlein‐Brown, Dominick Leon, 07/25/2004 of Sherman, Poss CS DFZ ‐ Tetrahydrocannabinol

Lunsford, Lawrence Donald Jr, 05/31/1963 of Sanger, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Thompson, Kristin Danielle, 08/01/1988 of Pottsboro, DWI 3rd or More

Ballard, Ambrosia Annette, 06/08/1986 of Little Elm, DWI w/Child Under 15 YOA

Lucas, Rhonda Elaine, 08/27/1965 of Pottsboro, Ct. 1 Fail to Stop and Render Aid (Resulting in SBI); Ct. 2 Fail to Stop and Render Aid (Resulting in SBI); Ct. 3 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 4 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 5 Agg Assault Cause Serious Bodily Injury

Bays, Joshua Isaiah, 01/28/1991 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA

Dubois‐Reed, Megan, 05/06/1987 of Valley View, Bail Jumping & FTA, 3/17/2023

McCarrell, Keith Douglas, 10/24/2005 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Sexual Assault Child; Ct. 2 Proh Sexual Conduct; Ct. 3 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Sodomy)

White, Angela, 10/26/1965 of Whitesboro, Obstruction or Retaliation

Braugh, Preston Scott, 09/29/1994 of Lewisville, Theft Prop >=$30k<$150k

Toney, Debbie Ann, 05/30/1978 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Pyburn, Jerry Lee, 06/18/1983 of Tom Bean, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

McNamara, Drake, 01/11/2000 of Van Alstyne, Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Matr

Davis, Casey Lee, 01/18/1984 of Pottsboro, Ct. 1 Sexual Assault (Rape); Ct. 2 Sexual Assault (Rape)

Duran, Hilario Jr, 02/07/1985 of Lewisville, Ct. 1 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 2 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape)

Sloan, Wesley Scott, 05/18/1964 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 3 Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm; Ct. 4 Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm

Stokes, Ronnie Dean, 11/07/1960 of Denison, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth

Shaw, Kyle Lynn, 06/09/1983 of Bells, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation

Madron, Ashley McKay, 10/08/1988 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Morrison, Xavier Keion, 01/13/1998 of Denison, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth

Herron, Thomas Andrew, 08/28/1979 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Edwards, Sharlette Ann, 01/17/1957 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Hydromorphone

Burton, Robert Scott, 12/31/1980 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 3/31/2022

Burton, Robert Scott, 12/31/1980 of Denison, Ct. 1 Agg Assault Against Public Servant; Ct. 2 Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 3 Criminal Mischief >= $2,500<$30k; Ct. 4 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 5 Burglary of Building 9/17/2022

Brown, Stefhanie Chase, 03/02/1983 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Woodard, Bralyn John, 03/08/2004 of Denison, Unl Carry Weapon Prohibit Places WFZ

Jackson, Brian Lee, 09/10/1988 of Denison, Fraud Poss/Use Credit or Debit Card =>5<10

Mayberry, Jarvis Earl, 05/13/1981 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair ‐ Meth

Long, Ethan Scott, 04/19/1999 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

Izaguirre, Juan Manuel, 10/23/1996 of Sherman, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k

Resse, Tamala Jo, 01/27/1971 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Vazquez, Freddy Antonio, 09/24/1994 of Denison, Poss Marij

Jones, Dustin, 01/04/1976 of Bonham, Obstruction or Retaliation

Omayebu, Amina Montreece, 12/29/1992 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Cocaine; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 3 Abandon Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Inj

Polk, Dedrick Djuan, 10/26/1972 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 3 Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

Mireles, Adrian, 05/17/2001 of Denison, Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k

Rodriguez, Caleb Ryan, 05/01/1994 of Sherman, Unl Poss Firearm by Felon

Howard, Derrick James, 01/27/1988 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss Marij; Ct. 2 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon; Ct. 3 Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

Henderson, Kimbal Fox, 02/24/1964 of Sherman, UUMV

Leija, Maria Guadalupe, 07/17/1977 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Traub, Robyn Jane, 05/07/1986 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Peckman, Andy Marlatt, 01/13/1982 of Colbert, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Davila, Marie Annette, 11/24/1981 of Howe, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Shankle, Justin Bernard, 04/26/1990 of Mesquite, Ct. 1 Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft; Ct. 2 Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conviction

Ceballos, Mario Alberto, 08/11/2001 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Hare, Tammy Marie, 12/13/1983 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Watson, Cody Jordan, 12/12/1993 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Gibson, Jason Miguel, 10/29/1977 of Sherman, Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k

Lansdale, Johnny Guy, 11/03/1962 of Knollwood, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Rodgers, Michael Brent, 12/22/1974 of Whitewright, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Wright, Dejay, 05/13/1981 of Pottsboro, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth

Madron, Ashley McKay, 10/08/1988 of Denison, Forgery Financial Instrument

