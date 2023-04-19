Howe Police Department K-9 retiring after five years

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - The Howe Police Department celebrated the retirement of its K-9, Loki, after five years of service.

Loki has served as an asset to the department and to all of Grayson County. His Handler, Sergeant Keith Milks says the impressive pup has helped catch pounds of drugs and make hundreds of arrests.

“99 actual, physical arrests were responsible by him, but then those cases also help us discover guns and people with warrants, so the number is actually much higher than that,” Milks said.

Weighing only ten pounds, he may not measure up to other police dogs, however, the Grayson County District Attorney, Brett Smith, said his nose is the size of an elephant.

“We’ve literally prosecuted 100s of cases where Loki has gotten large amounts of controlled substances,” said Smith.

Loki does this all with Milks by his side. The two make up a dynamic duo, delivering what Smith calls well-sealed cases to the county.

“He’s the best partner I could have, it gets a little lonely at 2 a.m. driving around so it’s nice to have someone to talk to,” Milks said.

Milks said Lokis’s retirement is well deserved.

“He’s served longer than a lot of police officers will in their career, he’s served longer than a lot of K-9s will,” Milks said.

