Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Howe Police Department K-9 retiring after five years

The Howe Police Department celebrated the retirement of its K-9, Loki, after five years of service.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - The Howe Police Department celebrated the retirement of its K-9, Loki, after five years of service.

Loki has served as an asset to the department and to all of Grayson County. His Handler, Sergeant Keith Milks says the impressive pup has helped catch pounds of drugs and make hundreds of arrests.

“99 actual, physical arrests were responsible by him, but then those cases also help us discover guns and people with warrants, so the number is actually much higher than that,” Milks said.

Weighing only ten pounds, he may not measure up to other police dogs, however, the Grayson County District Attorney, Brett Smith, said his nose is the size of an elephant.

“We’ve literally prosecuted 100s of cases where Loki has gotten large amounts of controlled substances,” said Smith.

Loki does this all with Milks by his side. The two make up a dynamic duo, delivering what Smith calls well-sealed cases to the county.

“He’s the best partner I could have, it gets a little lonely at 2 a.m. driving around so it’s nice to have someone to talk to,” Milks said.

Milks said Lokis’s retirement is well deserved.

“He’s served longer than a lot of police officers will in their career, he’s served longer than a lot of K-9s will,” Milks said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCurtain Gazette-News claims audio reveals commissioners discussed killing, burying reporters during meeting
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Bailey James said she was minding her own business driving on Highway 75 near the intersection...
Grayson County woman warns of person impersonating police and pulling drivers over
Gunter City Manager Rick Chaffin's contract with the city was terminated following his arrest...
Gunter city manager’s contract terminated following arrest
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says

Latest News

The Howe Police Department celebrated the retirement of its K-9, Loki, after five years of...
Howe Police Department K-9 retiring after five years
Healthcare providers in Ardmore came together on Tuesday for the second free pop-up health...
2nd Ardmore health pop-up event draws a crowd
Expert shares what to do if you're late filing a tax return.
Tax deadline approaching
Expert shares what to do if you're late filing a tax return.
Tax day