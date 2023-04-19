Isolated Severe (West) This Evening, Greater Chance of Storms Thursday

Intense heating over western Oklahoma along a dry line has created a very unstable air mass to our west; thunderstorms forming in this region may impact the western region of Texoma, along I-35, before weakening as they move eastward. Severe weather is possible in the western portions of Texoma and a Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for Carter, Jefferson, Love, Montague, Murray, Pontotoc, and Stephens Counties.

It will be a windy and warm night and most of us will not see rain. Lows will run in the mid 60s and winds will continue to gust 30 to 40 mph!

The main event comes Thursday as a fairly strong April cold front moves in; depending on the timing, the majority of the severe storms are expected to be along and east of Highway 75 in the mid afternoon. Large hail is the primary threat. Storm chances end quickly Thursday evening and we’re left with just a few lingering showers into Friday morning followed by sunny skies for Friday afternoon. Expect a chilly start to your Saturday with lows in the 40s, plenty of sunshine but cool in the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.

The long-range pattern is shifting a bit with a fairly “wavy” upper flow developing, this suggests several shots of rain in the period Sunday through Wednesday along with unseasonably cool temperatures.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.