Local sheriff recalls events from The Oklahoma City bombing, 28 years later

By Kayla Holt
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - “I’d never been to a war, but to me, that was what looked like to be a war zone,” Choctaw County’s Sheriff, Terry Park said.

He has been in law enforcement since 1985, and said, of all the horrors he’s seen, the Oklahoma City bombing was perhaps the worst he’s encountered.

“I was on duty that morning, and I had just pulled out of Mcdonald’s and something blew up, you could tell, and I radioed down to Oklahoma County and asked them if we’d had a plane crash at Tinker field, and they said, no, get downtown,” Park said.

Park saw thick black smoke fill the streets of Downtown.

“I go up into what would be the playground area for the little kids, the nursery, and we could look to the left and out laid two ladies dying. I looked to the right going into the building, and there was a little gentleman sitting there like he was sitting in a chair, but he was dead,” Park recalled.

Park said 28 years later, the images are still clear as day.

“Then we found, I think it’s like, four little babies that were charcoal gray with no clothes on. They were all dead.”

Park said he can recall every detail from the bombing, stating,

“It never goes away. You always have it on your mind, on what you seen that day and the people that lost their lives all over some coward person doing what he done.”

