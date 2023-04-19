Murder suspect at large after shooting in McKinney

MCKINNEY, Texas (KXII) - McKinney Police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday evening.

According to a press release from the police department, Tre Vian Myles-Moorehead, 29, was found unresponsive and bleeding on Erwin St. near the intersection of Johnson St. Police said Myles-Moorehead was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The release states that surveillance video was obtained and detectives began their investigation.

Police said two adult males, identified as 18-year-old Ivan Montes and 20-year-old Deionta Terry, and a juvenile female were booked into the Collin County Jail and charged with murder.

The fourth suspect, 22-year-old Edgar Gomez, is still at large, according to the department. Police said he is wanted on a felony murder warrant.

If you have any information, call McKinney Police.

