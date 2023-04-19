Senate bill could end four-day school weeks in Texas

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - For the first time this school year, the bell ringing in the new school day, only happens four times a week at Tioga ISD.

“I was one that was kind of on the fence at first, but 100 percent, in an administrative role, I think my goal is to always do what’s best for students and teachers, and I think a four-day instruction week, honestly, accomplishes that goal,” said Keith Kirkland, the high school principal at Tioga ISD.

Kirkland said the small district wanted to give itself leverage when competing for teachers.

“It was a really good tool to recruit and retain good quality teachers,” said Kirkland.

Senate Bill 2368 could strike down four-day school weeks in Texas.

“I’m not supporting banning schools,” said Sen. Drew Springer (R-Muenster). “I want to leave that to local decision. Let those local schools figure out what works for them.”

Springer plans to vote against the bill.

“It’s working for my district, and I’m just not for taking it away,” said Springer.

Proponents of the bill said they’re worried about student achievement.

“The other argument was they’re just not going to learn as much because they’re there four days,” said Springer.

Tioga ISD said it lengthened the school day to meet the number of state-required operational minutes.

For fifth graders and under, there’s even an option for child care on the day off.

“We’re not just going to say, ‘hey, go figure it out,’ right,” said Kirkland. “We do know that’s a burden on some of our families.”

Kirkland said the responses from Tioga students are positive, and he’s heard little feedback from families.

“No one has reached out to me specifically with any necessarily positive or negative feedback,” said Kirkland. “That’s one of those things where I’m going to assume no news is good news.”

The bill awaits a vote from the Senate Committee on Education before heading to the floor.

