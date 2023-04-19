Texoma Local
Texas Senators approve $308 billion budget plan

The Texas Senate has approved its version of the state's budget. It's a record $308 billion budget plan.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Senate has approved its version of the state’s budget.

It’s a record $308 billion budget plan.

Senators agreed on designating more than $140 billion in general revenue.

That’s about $5 billion less than what the House voted on.

Among the largest allotments of money from the Senate is the $16 billion to relieve property taxes, including raising the Homestead Exemption to 70,000 for all homeowners and 100,000 for Texas seniors over 65.

It also agreed to put another $4 billion towards border security, and $5 billion for education like teacher pay raises, special education services, and school safety.

The budget also has $350 million set aside for pay and training in rural law enforcement agencies.

It also has billions designated for mental health.

Up next, the House and Senate will have to compromise before sending the budget to the Comptroller’s desk and Governor Abbott.

