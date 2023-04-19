Texoma Local
Weapon found in 6-year-old’s backpack at Atoka Elementary

Atoka Police found the firearm in a six-year-old's backpack with ammunition that was not...
Atoka Police found the firearm in a six-year-old's backpack with ammunition that was not chambered.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - A weapon was found in a student’s bag at Atoka Elementary School Wednesday morning.

Atoka Police said they found the firearm in a 6-year-old’s bag with ammunition that was not chambered.

School staff suspected there was a weapon in the bag based on observation and police responded.

The weapon was removed and Atoka Police declared the school “clear.”

Police said no threat was made by the student.

