Weapon found in 6-year-old’s backpack at Atoka Elementary

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - A weapon was found in a student’s bag at Atoka Elementary School Wednesday morning.

Atoka Police said they found the firearm in a 6-year-old’s bag with ammunition that was not chambered.

School staff suspected there was a weapon in the bag based on observation and police responded.

The weapon was removed and Atoka Police declared the school “clear.”

Police said no threat was made by the student.

