Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Accused Greenville, TX Capitol rioter facing charges after shooting at police

A Greenville man, charged for his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riots, is now...
A Greenville man, charged for his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riots, is now facing federal firearms charges after allegedly firing at officers, days before his first court appearance.(TapTheForwardAssist / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas (KXII) - A Greenville man, charged for his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riots, is now facing federal firearms charges after allegedly firing at officers, days before his first court appearance.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, the incident happened on Wednesday, April 12 after Nathan Pelham, 40, was informed that he had been charged by federal prosecutors and was instructed to self-surrender the following Monday, April 17.

On the evening of April 12, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a relative of Pelham, who said he had a gun. Deputies initiated a welfare check, and ended up in a several hour long standoff with Pelham.

The release adds Pelham is a convicted felon, so he is not legally allowed to have a gun.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in federal prison on the felony gun charge and three years on the four misdemeanor charges for his alleged role in the breach at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKinney Police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday evening.
Murder suspect at large after shooting in McKinney
A Southeast Oklahoma newspaper has released the audio they said was captured after a county...
Newspaper releases full audio of alleged conversation made by McCurtain County officials
Commissioner Mark Jennings
McCurtain County commissioner allegedly caught on recording discussing killing reporters, hanging Black people resigns
One man is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday...
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle wreck in McCurtain Co.
Protestors demonstrated in McCurtain County on Monday after a Southeast Oklahoma newspaper...
Okla. Sheriffs’ Association suspends three McCurtain County officials

Latest News

There are a few Earth Day events being held this weekend in Oklahoma.
Earth Day events in Oklahoma
Woman killed after crashing into tree
A Trenton two-year-old is recovering after the child was backed over by a vehicle Wednesday.
Car backs over 2-year-old, flown to hospital
The city will be hosting nine of the 65 Medal of Honor Recipients.
Medal of Honor Motorcade rolling into Gainesville