Accused Greenville, TX Capitol rioter facing charges after shooting at police

Texas (KXII) - A Greenville man, charged for his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riots, is now facing federal firearms charges after allegedly firing at officers, days before his first court appearance.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, the incident happened on Wednesday, April 12 after Nathan Pelham, 40, was informed that he had been charged by federal prosecutors and was instructed to self-surrender the following Monday, April 17.

On the evening of April 12, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a relative of Pelham, who said he had a gun. Deputies initiated a welfare check, and ended up in a several hour long standoff with Pelham.

The release adds Pelham is a convicted felon, so he is not legally allowed to have a gun.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in federal prison on the felony gun charge and three years on the four misdemeanor charges for his alleged role in the breach at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.