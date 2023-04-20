Breezy and Cool Tonight, Mostly Sunny Friday

Look for partly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler tonight in the wake of Thursday afternoon’s cold frontal passage. Expect lows in the upper 40s, winds north at 15 to 25 mph. Friday sees mostly sunny skies, breezy, and mild with highs in the low 70s.

The weekend features partly cloudy skies Saturday, with cloudy skies and a chance of rain beginning Sunday and lasting on and off through the middle of next week as several upper waves pass through. Temperatures will be quite chilly for late April. Given this environment, the rain events may produce some locally heavy rainfall, but severe weather is unlikely during the next 7 days.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.