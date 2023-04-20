Texoma Local
Car backs over 2-year-old, flown to hospital

A Trenton two-year-old is recovering after the child was backed over by a vehicle Wednesday.
A Trenton two-year-old is recovering after the child was backed over by a vehicle Wednesday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - A Trenton two-year-old is recovering after the child was backed over by a vehicle Wednesday.

It happened in a driveway near Hwy-78 and CR-5012.

The Trenton Fire Department said a man accidentally backed over the child, injuring his foot.

The child was flown to Children’s Hospital in Dallas for surgery, according to the department.

