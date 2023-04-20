Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison welcomes residents to first housing workshop

Existing housing needs will be addressed at Friday’s workshop in City Hall at noon.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison hosted its first housing workshop after being selected to apply for federal grants.

“This is like a once in a lifetime opportunity for a city so to get to partner with someone that’s nonprofit for 2 years is huge,” said Denison City Council Member Brian Hander.

Hander is grateful because the money to pay for the project won’t cost the city or homeowners a dime.

These funds can help update roads, sidewalks, and even homes in neighborhoods surrounding downtown.

“This is kind of going to guide our community and how we redevelop some of our historic sections of town and different areas and I live in one of those areas so I’m very invested in the future,” Hander said.

The non-profit, ‘buildingcommunityWORKSHOP’ put together a hands-on activity.

The residents are placed in front of a map with stickers of different categories such as history, infrastructure, and building design.

“So they’ll be able to use the sticker and say ‘hey we need this over here or I’m really pleased with this’ and they’ll put it over here but then we’ll be able to put them on display so they community can see it and it helps us document the conversation as we’re moving through,” said Mary Tate, Denison’s Director of Development.

Tate said she’s pleased with the turnout, “to have people that we don’t normally see at council meetings or sitting on committees is a great start.”

While the first year is just planning, the city encourages all to express their questions or concerns, “it’s really going to help guide us as we grow and we’re growing,” Hander said.

Existing housing needs will be addressed at Friday’s workshop in City Hall at noon.

For more information on this project and community workshops, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKinney Police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday evening.
Murder suspect at large after shooting in McKinney
A Southeast Oklahoma newspaper has released the audio they said was captured after a county...
Newspaper releases full audio of alleged conversation made by McCurtain County officials
Commissioner Mark Jennings
McCurtain County commissioner allegedly caught on recording discussing killing reporters, hanging Black people resigns
One man is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday...
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle wreck in McCurtain Co.
Protestors demonstrated in McCurtain County on Monday after a Southeast Oklahoma newspaper...
Okla. Sheriffs’ Association suspends three McCurtain County officials

Latest News

Woman files a wrongful death, civil rights lawsuit regarding the death of her husband.
Wrongful death, civil rights lawsuit filed against the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office
Woman files a wrongful death, civil rights lawsuit regarding the death of her husband.
McCurtain County Sheriff's office lawsuit
It’s that time of year again - the Grayson Central Appraisal District is mailing out property...
Grayson County property appraisals rise by more than 15 percent
It's been ten years since the Grayson County Sheriff's Office lost one of its own to a drunk...
Fallen Grayson County deputy remembered ten years after drunk driver fatally hits him
Weather permitting, from University Place to Westside Drive, westbound traffic will shift to...
Traffic on University Blvd. in Durant will shift starting Friday