Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Earth Day events in Oklahoma

There are a few Earth Day events being held this weekend in Oklahoma.
There are a few Earth Day events being held this weekend in Oklahoma.(Live 5 News)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - There are a few Earth Day events being held this weekend in Oklahoma.

The Chickasaw Nation is celebrating Earth Day with a recycling event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. They are accepting items like electronic waste, tires, Styrofoam, cardboard, aluminum, tin cans, glass, paper and plastics labeled #1 and #2, according to their website.

The event is open to the public at no charge. The website states limited quantities of TVs and computer montors will be accepted.

The Choctaw Cultural Center in Durant is planning a “spring cleaning” at its campus on Saturday. They are asking for volunteers to assist.

According to a release, registration for volunteers will begin 12:30 p.m. near the entrance of the cultural center campus. The event will go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKinney Police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday evening.
Murder suspect at large after shooting in McKinney
A Southeast Oklahoma newspaper has released the audio they said was captured after a county...
Newspaper releases full audio of alleged conversation made by McCurtain County officials
Commissioner Mark Jennings
McCurtain County commissioner allegedly caught on recording discussing killing reporters, hanging Black people resigns
One man is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday...
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle wreck in McCurtain Co.
Protestors demonstrated in McCurtain County on Monday after a Southeast Oklahoma newspaper...
Okla. Sheriffs’ Association suspends three McCurtain County officials

Latest News

Woman killed after crashing into tree
A Trenton two-year-old is recovering after the child was backed over by a vehicle Wednesday.
Car backs over 2-year-old, flown to hospital
A Greenville man, charged for his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riots, is now...
Accused Greenville, TX Capitol rioter facing charges after shooting at police
The city will be hosting nine of the 65 Medal of Honor Recipients.
Medal of Honor Motorcade rolling into Gainesville