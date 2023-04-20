Earth Day events in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - There are a few Earth Day events being held this weekend in Oklahoma.

The Chickasaw Nation is celebrating Earth Day with a recycling event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. They are accepting items like electronic waste, tires, Styrofoam, cardboard, aluminum, tin cans, glass, paper and plastics labeled #1 and #2, according to their website.

The event is open to the public at no charge. The website states limited quantities of TVs and computer montors will be accepted.

The Choctaw Cultural Center in Durant is planning a “spring cleaning” at its campus on Saturday. They are asking for volunteers to assist.

According to a release, registration for volunteers will begin 12:30 p.m. near the entrance of the cultural center campus. The event will go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

