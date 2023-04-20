Texoma Local
Fallen Grayson County deputy remembered ten years after drunk driver fatally hits him

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s been ten years since the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office lost one of its own to a drunk driver.

In 2013, a drunk driver hit Deputy Chad Key as he was working a traffic accident.

The driver failed to stop, and while officers looked for the person who struck him, they said they found three other intoxicated drivers located near the scene of the incident.

The department is remembering his legacy and using his story as a reminder of the seriousness of drunk driving.

“What we want the public to know is that drunk driving can happen any day and at any time, so we just want to make sure the public is aware of that, and we ask that the public find a safe ride home,” said Captain Sarah Bigham with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s going to protect everybody.”

The driver was arrested and convicted of felony murder and aggravated assault.

He was sentenced to 141 years in prison but is eligible for parole in 2043.

Deputy Chad Key served with the department for three and a half years.

