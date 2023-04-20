Grayson County property appraisals rise by more than 15 percent

GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) - The Grayson Central Appraisal District is mailing out property appraisals again.

“Honestly, my reaction was my jaw dropped,” said Anthony Moreno, a Grayson County homeowner.

Property appraisal values this year are creating sticker shock.

“It’s good for your house value to go up,” said Moreno. “I understand, but what I saw was just insane.”

Moreno said his home’s appraised value went up from $300,000 to $416,000.

“Of course, I discussed with the neighbors,” said Moreno. “Maybe I thought it was just me.”

Another homeowner said her home is up from $176,000 to $280,000.

“Just basically disappointed,” said Moreno. “Wondering what is going on?”

The Grayson Central Appraisal District said the average homestead property went more than 15 percent, and southern Grayson County, like Gunter and Van Alstyne, is pushing appraisal values at $400,000 to $450,000.

“It’s certainly not typical, but what we saw for years and years, we had extremely low-interest rates, so therefore afford ability was there for a lot of people there wasn’t there before,” said Shawn Coker, the chief administrator and appraiser at Grayson Central Appraisal District.

Pile on a rise in costs of labor and materials, plus the number of people moving to Texas, and homeowners like Moreno said the price tag is too much.

“I said there is no way that that is right,” said Moreno. “So, of course, I filed for a protest.”

Last year the appraisal district said the number of protests went up to 13,000.

That’s 3,000 more than the year before.

“If they have something wrong with their house that we may not know about, some foundation issues, just condition issues that we may not know about, they could submit evidence online,” said Coker. “That’s the most expedient way to do it.”

Most homeowners have until May 15, or thirty days after the appraisal notice is mailed to protest.

Texas lawmakers are looking at increasing the homestead exemption to at least 70,000.

Another idea on the table is lowering the appraisal cap from ten to five percent.

