Grayson introduces Steve Lowe as new women’s basketball coach

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson College has announced the hiring of Steve Lowe as the Head Women’s Basketball Coach.

Lowe comes to Grayson College after working four years as the head coach at Murray State College in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. In his time there, he led the Aggies to three NJCAA National Tournament appearances, three Region II Conference Tournament titles and two Region II Conference regular season titles. In his four seasons at Murray State College, Lowe had a 48-18 conference record, and a 85-34 overall record.

“We are excited to bring Coach Lowe to Grayson College,” says Athletic Director Mike McBrayer. “He has experience in not only leading teams to victory, but preparing his players for long term success.”

In the 2019-2020 season, the Aggies averaged 75.6 points per game. Under Lowe’s direction, the Aggies topped the NJCAA DI teams in threes per game (10.8) and made threes in a season (357).

“When this opportunity presented itself, it was a no-brainer for me,” says Lowe. “Grayson is one of the premier women’s basketball programs in the country. My staff and I will work hard to put a product on the floor that will be fun to watch and something that the Grayson community will be proud of. I’d like to thank Dr. McMillen and Coach McBrayer for this opportunity to represent Grayson and the women’s basketball program.”

Prior to Murray State, Lowe served as the Assistant Coach at the University of Portland. Lowe helped coach two second-team all-conference players, five honorable mention players and four first-team all-academic players.

Lowe spent three seasons (2011-14) at Eastern Washington where he helped guide the Eagles to a combined 51 wins in three years. In Lowe’s time, the Eagles landed a conference MVP honor, two first-team all-conference selections, a Freshman of the Year title and 15 Big Sky Conference All-Academic team players.

Prior to coaching at Eastern Washington, Lowe spent three years as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Cameron University in Lawton, OK. During Lowe’s time on the staff, the team GPA improved from a 2.5 to 3.4 and increased community service hours from 197 hours to 295. He helped coach one Lone Star conference Player of the Year, one 2nd Team All-Conference player, two Honorable Mentions and two Newcomers of the Year.

Lowe started his coaching career at Bellevue Community College, where he led the team to a second place finish in the Northwest Athletic Association of Community Colleges (NWAACC). He also had one first team All-Conference player and three Academic All-Conference players.

Lowe earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Central Washington University. He earned his masters degree from Walden University. Lowe and his wife, Brianne, have two daughters, Harper and Kiernan, and a son, Gunnar.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.