Local newspaper working to stay alive despite nationwide trends

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KXII) - This weekend a small-town Oklahoma newspaper broke national news after allegedly catching local government officials on tape making threatening and racist comments.

But studies show small-town newspapers are dying across the country, despite recent events showing they’re as necessary as ever.

“Access to credible information, credible news, is a cornerstone of our democracy and of a functioning democracy,” Southern Methodist University journalism professor Jacqueline Fellows said. “I think over and over we’ve seen why that’s important, especially what’s happening in a nearby county. But it also helps us understand what happens to each other.”

Fellows said journalism provides a unique role to democracy, no matter how big the organization is.

“We might think of newspapers as the Dallas Morning News and the New York Times, but community newspapers play a really important role in society,” Fellows said. “Local newspapers are where we often learn what’s happening down the street.”

Last year Courtney Lynn bought a century-old Texoma paper, the Wynnewood Gazette.

“Whenever you’re paying for a subscription you’re buying into your town,” Lynn said. “And I am- whenever you can’t make your kid’s game or you can’t make the city council meeting, I’m right there. And I’m getting everything, and I’m putting it in the paper so even though you weren’t at the meeting, I’m giving you that information as if you were there.”

Now she runs it all by herself- advertising, reporting, even delivery.

“It’s been hard, I would not recommend it to anyone doing it alone,” Lynn. “But right now we have to do what we can.”

Lynn said it’s worth it because it’s valuable- from informing older generations not on social media to celebrating kids’ achievements in school and athletics.

But for Lynn, the pandemic made doing that work harder.

“We lost about 60 percent of our income when COVID happened, and we never shut down,” Lynn said. “The papers were very minimal, it was mostly about COVID and trying to get the numbers and keeping people informed- because nobody had any way of knowing what was going on. Events weren’t even happening.”

A report from the Local News Initiative showed Lynn isn’t alone, with more than two papers dying out each week nationwide.

This creates areas called news deserts.

“A news desert is when a community doesn’t have access to one credible source of information that’s local,” Fellows said. ”Two-thirds of the nation’s counties have no local newspapers.”

Fellows said a large part of a journalist’s job is to look out for citizens by keeping an eye out on local government.

“Local newspapers are traditionally what we think of as the watchdogs of our cities and of our towns,” Fellows said. “And they’re able to spend lots of time and energy on investigating and covering those city hall meetings. And when those newspapers decline and staffs get cut, citizens don’t know what’s happening in the city halls of power.”

It’s not just a small-town issue.

Fellows said the Tennessee Capitol Hill Press Corps she reported with 10 years ago once had 20 members, but now has around 10.

“The city of Nashville has been in the news lately, but I know that there is so much more happening than just what happened in this last week,” Fellows said. “But a lot of things don’t get covered because local newspapers simply don’t have the staff. So if large cities don’t have the staff to cover what’s happening in city hall, what’s happening in a city hall where the city is 5 thousand people, 10 thousand people?”

Lynn said Wynnewood city council meetings have been dramatic recently- and she covers them.

“There is a group on Facebook that posts everything that happens at city council, but it’s very opinionated,” Lynn said. “But if you come read the paper, I will write word-for-word, exactly what they say. And if you weren’t there, it’s really the only way that you will ever know what truly happened.”

Fellows said fewer reporters covering government issues brings up big implications for voting, tracking tax dollars, and more.

“If we don’t have journalists looking into bills, towns, in city councils, then those people in power knowing nobody’s watching, reporting what they’re doing, then they can really do whatever they want,” Fellows said. “That’s really what was happening at the turn of the century, which is where journalism really found its voice. Newspapers really found their voice and became real watchdogs for society.”

Lynn said the Gazette was alive then, and she’s working to keep it alive now.

To save money, she’s moved the Wynnewood Gazette newsroom from its former address on Dean A. McGee Avenue to an office in her home.

She’s reworked the paper’s layout to be more colorful and incorporates giveaways for subscribers. She’s also been working to connect with new businesses as potential advertisers in town.

But despite these changes, Lynn said she’s gotten scrutiny for the subscription- $31 a year.

“I don’t make any money off the subscription,” Lynn said. “That only pays to physically mail the paper each week. So be kind, and bring us stories. I love when someone emails us and says ‘Hey, my niece was born.’ Even the smallest things you think may not mean anything… there are people out there who want to see that.”

“Journalists, in general, are committed to bringing news to their communities, and audiences are committed to finding out news about their communities,” Fellows said. “But really I think the bottom line is everyone needs access to credible and local news to be a functioning democracy.”

