Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man accused of carjacking double amputee, leaving him on train tracks pleads not guilty

U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that...
U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that happened in February.(U.S. Marshals)
By Julia Bingel, Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A man accused of carjacking a double amputee, beating him with a gun and then leaving him on train tracks in Ohio pleaded not guilty Thursday, according to officials.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor said 36-year-old Aaron Parsons along with two other men approached the victim, who was sitting in his car on a Cleveland street, on Feb. 21.

Authorities said the men then forced the victim at gunpoint to drive to some nearby railroad tracks.

Parsons and the other two suspects then allegedly beat the victim with guns and put him on the railroad tracks. Officials said the victim was told, “If the cold weather doesn’t kill you, a train will.”

Parsons also reportedly threw the victim’s wheelchair down a ravine before taking off in his car, which had two prosthetic legs inside of it.

The victim was able to crawl to safety and contact police. Officers said his vehicle was later found burned out.

Officials said Parsons is also accused in an unrelated murder of a 23-year-old man in March. The murder took place under a bridge by the same railroad tracks.

Police said Parsons and Danielle Mayne-Hicks beat the man and shot him in the head multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Authorities took Parsons into custody on April 5. He was indicted with a number of charges related to both crimes which include:

  • Three counts of aggravated murder
  • Four counts of murder
  • One count of attempted murder
  • Three counts of aggravated robbery
  • Four counts of robbery
  • Three counts of kidnapping
  • Two counts of tampering with evidence
  • Two counts of arson
  • One count of grand theft
  • Two counts of having weapons under disability

Parsons was given a bond of $1 million for charges related to the carjacking and $25,000 for murder charges.

He is expected back in court on May 4.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKinney Police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday evening.
Murder suspect at large after shooting in McKinney
A Southeast Oklahoma newspaper has released the audio they said was captured after a county...
Newspaper releases full audio of alleged conversation made by McCurtain County officials
Commissioner Mark Jennings
McCurtain County commissioner allegedly caught on recording discussing killing reporters, hanging Black people resigns
One man is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday...
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle wreck in McCurtain Co.
Protestors demonstrated in McCurtain County on Monday after a Southeast Oklahoma newspaper...
Okla. Sheriffs’ Association suspends three McCurtain County officials

Latest News

A Greenville man, charged for his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riots, is now...
Accused Greenville, TX Capitol rioter facing charges after shooting at police
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Charge to be dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday