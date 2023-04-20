Medal of Honor Motorcade rolling into Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The annual Medal of Honor Motorcade rolled into Gainesville on Wednesday. The fleet traveled 50 miles starting at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine.

‘I’d rather come here than actually go to some of our conventions. I love the people. I love the

town. I love the schools,” said Medal of Honor Recipient, Allen J. Lynch.

I-35 was filled with first responders, buses and motorcycles from near and far. Citizens lined the highway with flags as they cheered these heroes into North Texas.

“I mean, it’s just neat to see everybody doing that and waving and you know, all the expressway. You try that in some states like where I come from that doesn’t happen,” Lynch said.

Medal of Honor Host Hity President, Tommy Moore, said these honorees represent what America stands for.

“The character of each one of them as exhibited through their actions, through their words through everything that they do,” Moore said.

Gainesville will host Lynch and eight other recipients for the next four days. Moore said it is the biggest honor of his life to host them.

They will visit Gainesville school. The public is invited to join them at a Patriot dinner on Thursday and at the Military Parade on Saturday.

