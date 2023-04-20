Texoma Local
Newspaper releases full audio of alleged conversation made by McCurtain County officials

A Southeast Oklahoma newspaper has released the audio they said was captured after a county commissioners meeting
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Southeast Oklahoma newspaper has released the full audio they said was captured after a county commissioners meeting.

The McCurtain Gazette-News released the over three hour audio clip on their Thursday newspaper.

McCurtain Gazette-News told News 9 in Oklahoma City that a Gazette reporter, Bruce Willingham, secretly recorded the meeting hoping to find evidence of illegal meetings.

The transcripts includes references to the hanging of black men and a discussion about hiring hitmen to kill and bury local newspaper reporters.

To listen to the full audio recording click here.

