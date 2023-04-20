Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot

A family in Virginia says their 3-year-old son has died after being hit by a car in a parking lot. (Source: WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A Virginia family says they are going through the worst thing a parent could imagine.

Brittany Ashby has organized a GoFundMe on behalf of her sister and brother-in-law after her nephew was hit and killed by a car in an area parking lot Tuesday night.

The family has identified the boy as Logan Kozlowski.

WDBJ reports a prayer service has been scheduled for Wednesday night at the Timberlake Church in Lynchburg.

“Our hearts are broken. We love Logan so much and we are just devastated for him and for his family,” said Rev. Brad McMullen, pastor at Timberlake Church. “Throughout the community, so many lives are touched by his short life.”

Police are continuing their investigation and have asked anyone who may have witnessed Tuesday’s crash to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
Bailey James said she was minding her own business driving on Highway 75 near the intersection...
Grayson County woman warns of person impersonating police and pulling drivers over
Protestors demonstrated in McCurtain County on Monday after a Southeast Oklahoma newspaper...
Okla. Sheriffs’ Association suspends three McCurtain County officials
A Calvin woman was flown to the hospital Tuesday morning after a head-on crash in Ada.
Woman flown to hospital after head-on crash in Ada

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
Mexico ends search for missing Americans, Coast Guard says
A Southeast Oklahoma newspaper has released the audio they said was captured after a county...
Newspaper releases full audio of alleged conversation made by McCurtain County officials
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration...
DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World’s district