Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Severe storms with tornados move through central U.S.

Storm damage is seen Wednesday, April 19 in Washington, Oklahoma, a town outside of Oklahoma...
Storm damage is seen Wednesday, April 19 in Washington, Oklahoma, a town outside of Oklahoma City.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLE, Okla. (AP) - Strong storms including tornadoes, strong winds and hail are moving through parts of the Central U.S.

The National Weather Service began issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday evening in Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa with forecasters warning people to find shelter. Central Oklahoma was seeing multiple tornadoes with damage reported.

KFOR-TV reports residents south of Oklahoma City have reported being trapped in their shelters underground, mailboxes have been blown away and emergency crews are having to use GPS to find addresses, according to the McClain County sheriff.

Two people in the town of Cole rode out the storm in a manhole and were not hurt, the television station reported.

The National Weather Service was warning just before 10 p.m. that a storm with a tornado was moving toward the city of Shawnee. The storm was showing erratic behavior, and the weather service said people should take cover.

Storms this spring have spawned tornadoes in the South, Midwest and Northeast, killing dozens of people.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
Bailey James said she was minding her own business driving on Highway 75 near the intersection...
Grayson County woman warns of person impersonating police and pulling drivers over
Protestors demonstrated in McCurtain County on Monday after a Southeast Oklahoma newspaper...
Okla. Sheriffs’ Association suspends three McCurtain County officials
A Calvin woman was flown to the hospital Tuesday morning after a head-on crash in Ada.
Woman flown to hospital after head-on crash in Ada

Latest News

The city will be hosting nine of the 65 Medal of Honor Recipients.
Medal of Honor Motorcade rolling into Gainesville
The city will be hosting nine of the 65 Medal of Honor Recipients.
Medal of Honor Motorcade rolling into Gainesville
studies show small-town newspapers are dying across the country, despite recent events showing...
Local newspaper working to stay alive despite nationwide trends
This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law on Monday, April 17, 2023, shows Ralph Yarl, the...
Homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl pleads not guilty