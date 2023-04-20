Tom Bean’s Pearson signs with Blinn College Football

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - Tom Bean is sending one of their own to the next level, as Tom Cat standout DJ Pearson officially signs with Blinn College Football to join the Buccaneers out on the field next season.

Pearson, who kicked off his senior season with an immaculate 5 interception game against Cumby, is now ready to try and lock down his competition at the next level.

“After the first game, after I had 5 interceptions it really set the bar and the recruitment process was long, but it was good,” said Pearson. “The coaches were amazing, it made me feel like home and the facilities were great.”

