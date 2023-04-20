Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Tom Bean’s Pearson signs with Blinn College Football

Tom Bean's Pearson signs with Blinn Football
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - Tom Bean is sending one of their own to the next level, as Tom Cat standout DJ Pearson officially signs with Blinn College Football to join the Buccaneers out on the field next season.

Pearson, who kicked off his senior season with an immaculate 5 interception game against Cumby, is now ready to try and lock down his competition at the next level.

“After the first game, after I had 5 interceptions it really set the bar and the recruitment process was long, but it was good,” said Pearson. “The coaches were amazing, it made me feel like home and the facilities were great.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Southeast Oklahoma newspaper has released the audio they said was captured after a county...
Newspaper releases full audio of alleged conversation made by McCurtain County officials
McKinney Police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday evening.
Murder suspect at large after shooting in McKinney
Commissioner Mark Jennings
McCurtain County commissioner allegedly caught on recording discussing killing reporters, hanging Black people resigns
One man is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday...
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle wreck in McCurtain Co.
Protestors demonstrated in McCurtain County on Monday after a Southeast Oklahoma newspaper...
Okla. Sheriffs’ Association suspends three McCurtain County officials

Latest News

Davis-Silo Softball Highlights
Davis-Silo Softball Highlights
Lindsay-Plainview Softball Highlights
Lindsay-Plainview Softball Highlights
Lindsay duo signs with A&M Commerce Fishing
Lindsay duo signs with A&M Commerce Fishing
Tom Bean's Pearson signs with Blinn Football
Tom Bean's Pearson signs with Blinn Football