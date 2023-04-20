Woman killed after crashing into tree

DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Marlow woman was killed after crashing into a tree Wednesday night near Duncan.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Mary Jones, 32, was driving west on Plato Road when she veered off the road and hit a mailbox, before crossing back across both lanes of traffic, and crashing into a tree.

Troopers said Jones’ vehicle rolled 1/4 times coming to rest partially in the westbound lane of Plato Road. Jones was pinned for about an hour and 45 minutes before being extricated by the Duncan Fire Department.

OHP says Jones’ condition and the cause of the crash are under investigation.

