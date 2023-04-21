Area near Mall of America closed due to possibly armed suspect

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening as authorities were negotiating with a person who was believed to have a gun.

Crisis negotiators were communicating with the suspect, who “has what is believed to be a firearm” and they were trying to negotiate his surrender, the Bloomington Police Department said on Twitter.

The age of the suspect is not immediately known.

Roads near the mall were closed shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

Mall of America spokesperson Laura Utecht said one mall entrance near the site of the disturbance was closed but the mall remains open.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.