A+ Athlete: Caleb Williams, Pottsboro

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Caleb Williams from Pottsboro High School.

Caleb is on the all A-Honor Roll at Pottsboro, while also serving as a member of the National Honor Society and FCCLA. Earning him academic all-district honors in football and track.

“Caleb comes in ready to work. He’s always ‘Johnny on the spot’, he has the answers to all my questions,” said Pottsboro Dual Credit/Calculus Teacher Heather McLaren. “He’s just the perfect student. He has also been in my advanced calculus class and now he’s in my dual credit classes and he’s a phenomenal young man.”

“I kind of understood not everyone gets to play professional sports, so academics is very important,” said Williams. “I’m going to make my money with my brain not with shoulder pads or playing football. So, I always focused up in class.”

Caleb puts that same effort towards his athletics. Competing in both football and track for the Cardinals. Serving as a vital piece of the Pottsboro front on their way to the third round of the playoffs this past season. Which earned him a spot on the Austin College Football team this fall.

“You know I can tell you this year we wouldn’t have made it near as far then the third round of the playoffs without him being one of the leaders of our offense, the leader of our offensive line and he’s just one of those guys,” said Pottsboro Athletic Director/Football Head Coach. “He’s here every day, works extremely hard, does the best he can. He’s extremely coachable.”

“Sports is like, it’s been a release. You get away from all the stress of school, tests, homework,” said Williams. “So, it gave me something else to do outside of school. You learn how to prioritize what comes first and get your stuff done so you can get stuff done. "

