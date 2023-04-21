Bill signed into law requiring marijuana farmers to hold $50k bond

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed several bills into law Thursday including one that requires marijuana growers to put more money up front.

According to a press release, Senate Bill 913 requires all commercial marijuana growers to hold a $50,000 bond. The bond can be recalled to fund any necessary remediation if that grow operation is abandoned or has its license revoked.

“I am thankful that Gov. Stitt has signed into law Senate Bill 913. This measure requires bonding for commercial marijuana grow operations in Oklahoma, meaning that the State will have the resources necessary for environmental cleanup after an illegal marijuana farm is busted and shut down,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond said. “SB 913 gives us an important tool to recover after eliminating one of these criminal enterprises.”

