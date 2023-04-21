Car Wreck in Whitesboro leaves one injured and flown to hospital

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday morning in Whitesboro, a car wreck left one person injured and flown to the hospital.

The Whitesboro Fire chief said a pickup truck was making a left turn on Highway 377, off Bones Chapel Road, when a semi driver crashed into the pickup.

“When I got on scene, the pickup driver was semi conscious in the pickup, and when they got him out, they started doing advanced care on him, decided to fly him. So, we had careflight five come in and pick him up there in Whitesboro and fly him to Medical City of Denton.

Chief Pinkston said the extent of the pick-up drivers’ injuries is unknown.

