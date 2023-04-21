Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drake Bell’s wife has filed for divorce just days after the actor was reported missing in Florida and later found safe.

According to People Magazine, Janet Von Schmeling wants to dissolve their marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The 28-year-old is also requesting legal and physical custody of the couple’s son, as well as spousal support.

The couple, who married in 2018, separated late last year.

The news comes after Bell was reported missing in Daytona Beach last week.

Police thought the former child star was possibly in danger, but he was found safe hours later.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Southeast Oklahoma newspaper has released the audio they said was captured after a county...
Newspaper releases full audio of alleged conversation made by McCurtain County officials
A Trenton two-year-old is recovering after the child was backed over by a vehicle Wednesday.
Car backs over 2-year-old, flown to hospital
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
‘The damage is unbelievable:’ Tornadoes kill 3 in Oklahoma
McKinney Police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday evening.
Murder suspect at large after shooting in McKinney
Barbara Barrick speaks to the media in front of the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office regarding...
GRAPHIC: Widow sues Oklahoma sheriff who discussed killing reporters

Latest News

FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
As parents were rushing to gather their children, a little girl and her father were hit by a...
6-year-old, others shot after basketball rolled into man’s yard
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
Marcos Perez, 31, is accused of setting a fire that killed two people.
Man accused of setting people on fire, killing 2