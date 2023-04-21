Texoma Local
Durant looks for ways to alleviate poverty and homelessness

During the Poverty Alleviation meeting on Thursday, Durant city officials and residents discussed possible solutions to support homeless individuals in the city
By Erin Pellet
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - During the Poverty Alleviation meeting on Thursday, Durant city officials and residents discussed possible solutions to support homeless individuals in the city.

“We do have some amazing things going on in our community as far as giving that hand up instead of a handout,” said Durant City Manager, Lisa Taylor.

She hopes the city and residents can find solutions to help these individuals find homes and jobs to live a better life in Durant.

Organizations like The Mission Community Shelter are already working on alleviating poverty.

“They can take a shower, we have a change of clothes for them while they are there, they can do one load of laundry per person and we serve them a meal,” said Administrator, Lizzy Helms.

Helms said the shelter serves up to twenty homeless individuals every day. They fulfill basic needs and help them find jobs by gaining birth certificates and job applications.

Taylor said she hopes organizations like The Mission and other community members can unite. She said someone with the right knowledge is needed to create change.

“Hopefully a champion will come forward tonight and kind of take on the role of leading this group and the city can be there in more of a supportive role,” Taylor said.

