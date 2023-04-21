Texoma Local
Early voting in Texas to begin Monday for May 6 elections

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXAS (KXII) - Early voting begins Monday, April 24 for the May 6 general and special elections in Texas.

Several big issues are on the ballot, including some local school bonds.

Sherman ISD is asking for more than $500 million for future growth.

Denison, Bonham and Bells also have school bonds on the ballot.

Early voting days are on:

  • April 24- 28, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.
  • May 1-2 Monday through Tuesday from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Election day is Saturday, May 6 from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

For more information on polling sites for early voting and election day click here. You can also find your polling location here.

