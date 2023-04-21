Felony charges filed against man who aimed pistol at women

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is facing felony charges after he allegedly pointed a firearm at three women Wednesday.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 63-year-old Embry Jay Loftis willfully pointed a pistol at the three women with the intention of discharging the firearm.

Court documents state, Loftis also had an excess of 20 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

Loftis is charged with feloniously pointing a firearm and with trafficking in illegal drugs, both felonies.

