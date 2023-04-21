Texoma Local
Friday and Saturday Clear Up

Rain returns Sunday with chillier temperatures
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Thursday’s cold front moved clouds to the East of Texoma, which will allow clear skies to warm temperatures to the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will also mean for a chilly overnight with some parts of Texoma dipping down into the lower 40s. Friday winds will be calm but that northerly air will speed up on Saturday with wind gusts up to 25mph.

Sunday begins a rainy final week of April with Texas counties South of the Red River seeing showers with some thunderstorm potential in the morning and afternoon. More rain chances begin Monday with Tuesday and Wednesday seeing the highest chances for more thunderstorms. This will keep temperatures down in the 50s and 60s for highs, making it the coolest week of April in addition to the rainiest.

Thankfully, severe weather potential looks very low to non-existent throughout the week. Enjoy Friday and Saturday while you can, as the outdoors won’t be this sunny again for quite some time.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

