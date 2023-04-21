Governor Stitt calls on attorney general to hold McCurtain County Sherriff accountable

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt called on Attorney General Gentner Drummond Friday to hold McCurtain County Sherriff accountable by investigating complaints of official misconduct against Sheriff Clardy and seeking to have him removed from office.

According to a press release, the governor called for the resignation of the sheriff on Sunday, April 16th on account of his participation in a disturbing March 6th meeting of the McCurtain County Commissioners, but has since publicly refused to resign.

The governor’s letter to the Attorney General in part reads:

“I hereby request that you, as Attorney General, immediately investigate complaints of official misconduct against Sheriff Clardy. As I understand it, Sheriff Clardy has, at the least, willfully failed or neglected to diligently and faithfully “keep and preserve the peace” of McCurtain County, which is a duty enjoined upon him by 19 O.S. § 516(A).

The full letter can be read here.

