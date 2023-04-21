Texoma Local
New details released in death of a Denison man

Late Easter Sunday night, Denison police found 26-year-old Brian Olivo dead in the roadway at the intersection of FM 1417 and 691.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Late Easter Sunday night, Denison police found 26-year-old Brian Olivo dead in the roadway at the intersection of FM 1417 and 691.

The next day News 12 interviewed Olivo’s girlfriend Claudia Ramirez who told us he’d left their home to go on a walk.

“I heard somebody yell so I went outside and when I went outside I seen a car parked in the middle of the road and I seen something on the floor,” Ramirez.

She claimed her boyfriend was involved in a hit and run and pleaded for someone to come forward, “just to take responsibility for what they did.”

But four days later she was arrested in connection to Olivo’s death for manslaughter.

News 12 obtained the arrest warrant that details what happened that Sunday night.

The warrant states Ramirez and Olivo arrived back at their residence after spending time with family at Ramirez’s sister’s home.

Ramirez told police Olivo said he wanted to go back to the sisters home and Ramirez said no, which upset Olivo.

According to Ramirez, he threw a beer can at her and grabbed her.

She said she got in her car to escape him when he lunged on the roof of her car and was banging on the roof and windshield.

Ramirez proceeded to leave the residence and drive to this intersection where she continued to hit the brakes to shake Olivo off the vehicle.

He eventually hit the pavement and died at the scene from blunt force trauma to the head.

Police interviewed a neighbor whose fence overlooked the crime scene.

The neighbor said she saw a woman get out of the vehicle and started screaming at the man on the ground.

The woman who was later identified as Ramirez, got back in her vehicle and drove off.

She then circled home, parked the car, and ran to Olivo’s body, about 250 yards away.

Once police connected Ramirez to the death, they asked her why she had lied.

Ramirez said she was afraid of getting in trouble and that she had been assaulted by Olivo before in Seguin.

But according to Seguin Police, Ramirez was the only person arrested for assault last year, Olivo was the victim.

She’s now being held in the Grayson County Jail on a half million dollar bond.

