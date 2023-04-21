Texoma Local
Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department announces first-ever state park Earth Day events

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department has announced a statewide Earth Day event at 10 different state parks.

According to a news release, the agency is inviting visitors to celebrate Earth Day by joining in on a day of clean up a park of their choosing on Saturday, April 22. The agency is teaming up with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful to provide trash bags and gloves to all guests.

“Oklahoma has more than 30 gorgeous state parks, and we have to do our part to make sure they are here for the next generation,” OTRD Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said. “I’m proud to invite our guests to join us to keep them beautiful, and I’m hopeful that with their help, we can preserve our parks for years to come.”

The release states, visitors can sign up at the park of their choice at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Park clean-up will last until noon and guests are also invited to participate in Earth Day-themed programming and crafts. Special medallions will also be available for volunteers. Visitors are encouraged to stay and relax throughout the day, enjoying the beauty of the park.

Lists of participating parks below:

  • Lake Murray
  • Beavers Bend
  • Bernice Area at Grand Lake
  • Robbers Cave
  • Quartz Mountain
  • Roman Nose
  • Salt Plains
  • Sequoyah
  • Tenkiller
  • Lake Thunderbird

