Soggy Times Begin Sunday

A multi-day rainfall event may rack up several inches over Texoma
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Saturday sees a cloud-sun mix and highs in the 60s, below average for late April. Saturday winds will be similar to Friday’s, in the 15 to 25 mph range. Rain may begin as soon as Saturday evening with rain very likely for Sunday. Highs will remain in the 50s for Sunday, about 20 degrees below average.

Temperatures will be sluggish to warm early next week as we see several upper waves pass through our skies, each bringing rain into a cool near-surface air mass with little if any sunshine. Highs may reach the mid 60s by Tuesday, still well below the late-April norms. Surface low pressure develops to our west Wednesday, and the counter-clockwise flow around this feature will help to pull warmer air into the News 12 viewing area. Wednesday appears to be the one day with the potential for some stronger/severe storms, followed by another shot of cool air moving in for Thursday. At this point, even on Wednesday, the severe risk looks low to very low.

Multi-inch rainfall totals are likely to be in the rain bucket by the time things dry out late next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

