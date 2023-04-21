S&S CISD names lone finalist for superintendent

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - S&S Consolidated High School announced Jeff Russell as the Lone Finalist for S&S Superintendent on Friday.

According to a release from the school, Russell has 19 years of experience in public education. He spent six years teaching and coaching in Irving and Mansfield ISD.

“I am extremely humbled, honored, and excited to have the opportunity to serve the students, staff, and community of S&S CISD as superintendent,” Russell said.

To learn more about Russell click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.