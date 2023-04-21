Texoma Local
S&S CISD names lone finalist for superintendent

S&S Consolidated High School announced Jeff Russell as the Lone Finalist for S&S Superintendent...
S&S Consolidated High School announced Jeff Russell as the Lone Finalist for S&S Superintendent on Friday.(S & S Consolidated High School)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SADLER, Texas (KXII) - S&S Consolidated High School announced Jeff Russell as the Lone Finalist for S&S Superintendent on Friday.

According to a release from the school, Russell has 19 years of experience in public education. He spent six years teaching and coaching in Irving and Mansfield ISD.

“I am extremely humbled, honored, and excited to have the opportunity to serve the students, staff, and community of S&S CISD as superintendent,” Russell said.

To learn more about Russell click here.

