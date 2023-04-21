Tishomingo waives yard sale permit requirement for the weekend

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Residents of Tishomingo are in luck this weekend as the city will waive the requirement for yard sale permits.

The city announced that it will not require permits for yard sales on April 21-22.

According to a social media post, residents can register their yard sale, at City Hall by calling (580) 371-2369.

