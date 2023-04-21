Where you can celebrate Earth Day in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s almost time to celebrate Earth Day and show some love to the planet we call home.

In Sherman, organizers are setting up for the Texoma Earth Day Festival.

The event begins Saturday at 9 am at Lucy Kidd-Key Park.

It will wrap up at 4 p.m.

There will be a free clothing swap, vendors galore, and a chance to recycle everything from plastic bags to paper, even eyeglasses.

“We’re very aware that our area is under-served when it comes to recycling, and so we want to provide an opportunity for people who live not only in Sherman and Denison but the outlying areas also to bring things they have a difficult time recycling,” said Amy Hoffman-Shehan, an organizer of the Texoma Earth Day Festival.

Austin College students will also be giving back on Saturday with an event called GreenServe.

Students will volunteer to maintain trails at Eisenhower State Park, gardening at local schools, and help out with the Texoma Earth Day Festival.

