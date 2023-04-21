Wishing Well Texoma hosted 13th annual workout fundraiser

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -If you’re looking to workout while supporting a good cause, then make sure you head to the Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman for the 13th annual ‘Workout for a Wish.’

Every year the non-profit, ‘Wishing Well Texoma’ raises money for children who face life-threatening or catastrophic illnesses.

Their mission is to make their wishes come true.

“Its a chance to make them have at least a week of a wish that’s going to make them feel normal, feel loved and enjoy life as a kid and not have to worry about their disease and their illness,” said Rayce Guess.

The first workout begins at Saturday at 8 a.m. with the last workout class at 10:30 a.m.

They ask you show up 30 minutes before each workout to register.

Donations of all sizes are welcome.

Lunch will be served at about noon.

