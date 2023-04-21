Texoma Local
Wishing Well Texoma hosted 13th annual workout fundraiser

The first workout begins at Saturday at 8 a.m. with the last workout class at 10:30 a.m.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -If you’re looking to workout while supporting a good cause, then make sure you head to the Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman for the 13th annual ‘Workout for a Wish.’

Every year the non-profit, ‘Wishing Well Texoma’ raises money for children who face life-threatening or catastrophic illnesses.

Their mission is to make their wishes come true.

“Its a chance to make them have at least a week of a wish that’s going to make them feel normal, feel loved and enjoy life as a kid and not have to worry about their disease and their illness,” said Rayce Guess.

The first workout begins at Saturday at 8 a.m. with the last workout class at 10:30 a.m.

They ask you show up 30 minutes before each workout to register.

Donations of all sizes are welcome.

Lunch will be served at about noon.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

