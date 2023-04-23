Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Fire breaks out at Disneyland’s Tom Sawyer Island attraction

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of...
Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book.(Source: HarshLight/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - An area of the Disneyland resort in California has caught fire, according to a news report.

The fire broke out Saturday night during the “Fantasmic” show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of the resort in Anaheim, KABC-TV reported.

The Anaheim Fire Department told the station there have not been any injuries reported. The extent of the fire damage was not immediately known, KABC reported.

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book, KABC reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She’s now being held in the Grayson County Jail on a half million dollar bond.
New details released in death of a Denison man
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed several bills into law Thursday including one that...
Bill signed into law requiring marijuana farmers to hold $50k bond
It’s been three years since the Denison school teacher and mother of two died when she and her...
Three years after the death of a Denison mom & teacher, her family still pushes for “Justice for Katie Palmer”
Pickup truck and semi truck collide in car wreck.
Car Wreck in Whitesboro leaves one injured and flown to hospital
A Seminole man was found guilty of murder in federal court Thursday.
Seminole man found guilty of murder for stabbing, beating, shooting man

Latest News

Charles Smith, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two...
Man, 18, charged after fatal road rage shooting in Missouri, prosecutors say
The governor says violent crime in Jackson has made it necessary to expand where Capitol Police...
Mississippi governor signs bill to expand police control
Police say the shooters drove through the block and indiscriminately fired upon people in a...
Police: 12-year-old girl, 7 others shot at multiple locations in DC neighborhood
Authorities say a 15-year-old girl was driving with three other children in the car when she...
Teen dies, 3 injured after underaged driver crashes in Missouri