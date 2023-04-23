Texoma Local
Gunter ISD breaks ground on new elementary school

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Gunter Independent School District broke ground Saturday morning on its new elementary school.

Superintendent Scott Martindale expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the project, while board president Shelli Hales gave a special thank you to Don Godwin, who sold the land to the district.

The event attracted a large crowd, including several students who will attend the new school.

After the groundbreaking, an impromptu student-led groundbreaking took place, adding a touch of cuteness to the occasion.

