Rainy Start to Sunday

Parts of Texoma are waking up to a light rain Sunday morning. It’s enough to wet the roads and require an umbrella and windshield wipers. This type of Spring shower is a good preview of the type of rain Texoma will see more of for the last week of April. Rain chances will be low for Monday with only some Oklahoma counties seeing some sprinkles. Tuesday and Wednesday are the days that look the most likely to see long periods of constant showers over most of Texoma. Thursday will be like Monday with scattered drizzle possible, but will be the end to overcast skies and wet weather.

Due to the overcast and rainy skies this week, temperatures will be below normal for this time of year. Expect chilly overnights in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Sunday night will see temperatures drop into the 30s, but enough degrees above freezing that gardeners need not worry.

It’s been a mostly dry April, but this week should give Texoma anywhere from an inch to two inches of rain by the end of the week. Thankfully with chillier temperatures, the risk of severe storms this week is near zero. Wednesday could see a brief thunderstorm, but even that doesn’t look likely.

Stay dry Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.