Cooler weather is an unsweet forecast for local strawberry farmers

PILOT POINT, Texas (KXII) - Monday at Pecan Creek Strawberry Farm usually means business, but cooler temperatures are putting a halt on picking.

“We are true farmers,” said Kylie Demases, co-owner of the Pecan Creek Strawberry Farm. “We are at the mercy of the weather.”

“Saturday, we had a big crowd, and then on Sunday, it was really really cold, so we didn’t have enough berries,” said Demases.

The strawberry farm stayed closed Monday while it waits for the berries to ripen.

“It’ll give the plants a break and to like I said, grow,” said Demases. “They’ll put on some new blooms.”

It’s a chilly trend that Kylie Demases and her husband have been trying to adjust to this strawberry season.

“The blooms can only handle down to freezing, so that early march freeze that we had,” said Demases. “It barely got down to about 30 degrees for us, that killed that bloom, so, therefore, blooms to berry take about thirty days, so when those blooms died, that knocked us back.”

Strawberries aren’t too sweet about the heat either.

“Strawberries don’t like the heat,” said Demases. “They’re kind of finicky. They don’t like anything consistently over 90 degrees.”

The berries typically stop producing at the end of May or early June.

“The cool weather bumped our start pack, which also shortened our season,” said Demases.

Even if it’s a shorter strawberry season, things are looking up.

“We are standing in some sunshine right now,” said Demases. “We should have a great season.”

The owners said they expect to be back open Wednesday, and the best way to keep in touch with them about hours is on social media.

