Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Cooler weather is an unsweet forecast for local strawberry farmers

Monday at Pecan Creek Strawberry Farm usually means business, but cooler temperatures are...
Monday at Pecan Creek Strawberry Farm usually means business, but cooler temperatures are putting a halt on picking.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PILOT POINT, Texas (KXII) - Monday at Pecan Creek Strawberry Farm usually means business, but cooler temperatures are putting a halt on picking.

“We are true farmers,” said Kylie Demases, co-owner of the Pecan Creek Strawberry Farm. “We are at the mercy of the weather.”

“Saturday, we had a big crowd, and then on Sunday, it was really really cold, so we didn’t have enough berries,” said Demases.

The strawberry farm stayed closed Monday while it waits for the berries to ripen.

“It’ll give the plants a break and to like I said, grow,” said Demases. “They’ll put on some new blooms.”

It’s a chilly trend that Kylie Demases and her husband have been trying to adjust to this strawberry season.

“The blooms can only handle down to freezing, so that early march freeze that we had,” said Demases. “It barely got down to about 30 degrees for us, that killed that bloom, so, therefore, blooms to berry take about thirty days, so when those blooms died, that knocked us back.”

Strawberries aren’t too sweet about the heat either.

“Strawberries don’t like the heat,” said Demases. “They’re kind of finicky. They don’t like anything consistently over 90 degrees.”

The berries typically stop producing at the end of May or early June.

“The cool weather bumped our start pack, which also shortened our season,” said Demases.

Even if it’s a shorter strawberry season, things are looking up.

“We are standing in some sunshine right now,” said Demases. “We should have a great season.”

The owners said they expect to be back open Wednesday, and the best way to keep in touch with them about hours is on social media.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent tip led game wardens to discover illegal fishing activity on the Washita River
Tip leads to illegal fishing bust in Johnston County
A Madill man is wanted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association, which has...
Court docs: Madill man used rubber checks to buy cows
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during...
Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation
She’s now being held in the Grayson County Jail on a half million dollar bond.
New details released in death of a Denison man
Gunter Independent School District broke ground Saturday morning on its new elementary school.
Gunter ISD breaks ground on new elementary school

Latest News

A warrant has been issued in Bryan County for a Colbert man accused of stealing a cash register...
Warrant issued for Colbert man accused of stealing cash register
Bobby Glenn was arrested, accused of sexually abusing a child over a four year span.
Man indicted for alleged continuous sexual abuse of child
A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County
Man charged for crash that killed pregnant Ada woman
Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody