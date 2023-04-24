Texoma Local
Court docs: Madill man used rubber checks to buy cows

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man is wanted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association, which has accused him of buying cows illegally.

John Simmons is wanted in Crane County, TX, Gaines County, TX, and Love County, OK, for writing bad checks, according to a Facebook post by the TSCRA.

Court records show those checks as totaling more than $58,000 to buy calves, but the checks bounced, and Simmons is now facing felony charges for bogus checks.

If you know where Simmons is, investigators ask that you reach out to a TSCRA agent or call Operation Cow Thief at 817-916-1775.

