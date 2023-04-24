Early voting begins in Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - " I think it’s very important that everybody does their right and their duty to vote. I think this is a very important election,” early voter, Ron Harmon expressed.

Early voting got underway Monday in Grayson County.

Unlike Oklahoma, which has local elections throughout the year, Texans cast their ballots in local elections just once, the first Saturday in May.

Monday morning, the Grayson County Election Administration Office saw a steady number of voters coming in and out.

Heading to the polls early might be the right option for you if you want to avoid potential lines on election day.

Headlining the local ballot are multimillion dollar school bonds for both Sherman and Denison ISD.

Sherman asking voters to approve over 500 million dollars in bond in two propositions, 493 million for facilities and another nearly 50 million to build a new stadium.

Denison is seeking to purchase 132 million dollars in bonds for facilities.

Both school districts say the bonds are needed to accommodate rapid growth.

Harmon said he came to the polls to support Grayson County students.

” We got to do something for our kids, and this is what I can do today,” Harmon explained.

Bells ISD is also asking voters to approve roughly 25 million dollars in bonds for facilities and new tennis courts.

Voters Christopher and Jennifer Smith say the bond will be useful for their family.

“We’ve got seven kids at Bells ISD and we are out to try to get the bond passed because we’re going to be there for a while,” said Mr. Smith.

There are also city council spots up for grabs and mayoral races to be decided in 6 Grayson County towns.

Early voting runs through next Tuesday.

Election day is Saturday, May 6th.

