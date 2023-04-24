Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

ESPN announces layoffs as part of cost cutting by Disney

FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock...
FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 8, 2017, in New York. ESPN began informing employees of layoffs Monday, April 24, 2023, which are job cuts that are taking place throughout its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that the company would reduce 7,000 jobs either through not filling positions or layoffs (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - ESPN began informing employees of layoffs Monday, which are job cuts that are taking place throughout its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that the company would reduce 7,000 jobs either through not filling positions or layoffs.

ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro said in a company memo sent to employees that those affected will hear from their supervisor and someone from human relations this week.

“As we advance as a core segment of Disney, with operational control and financial responsibility, we must further identify ways to be efficient and nimble,” Pitaro said in the memo. “We will continue to focus our workforce on initiatives that are most closely aligned with our critical priorities and emphasize decision-making and responsibility deeper into the organization.”

ESPN was not part of the first phase of Disney reductions last month. Besides this week’s layoffs, another round of job cuts will take place by the start of summer. Both phases impact off-air employees.

A round of cuts involving on-air talent will happen over the summer via contracts not being renewed, buyouts or cuts. It is not expected to resemble what happened in April of 2017, when reporters and hosts were informed at one time.

Among the known job cuts from Monday is vice president of communications Mike Soltys, who has been with the company 43 years. Soltys confirmed his departure via social media.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent tip led game wardens to discover illegal fishing activity on the Washita River
Tip leads to illegal fishing bust in Johnston County
A Madill man is wanted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association, which has...
Court docs: Madill man used rubber checks to buy cows
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during...
Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation
She’s now being held in the Grayson County Jail on a half million dollar bond.
New details released in death of a Denison man
Gunter Independent School District broke ground Saturday morning on its new elementary school.
Gunter ISD breaks ground on new elementary school

Latest News

A warrant has been issued in Bryan County for a Colbert man accused of stealing a cash register...
Warrant issued for Colbert man accused of stealing cash register
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early...
Severe solar storm creates dazzling auroras farther south
Bobby Glenn was arrested, accused of sexually abusing a child over a four year span.
Man indicted for alleged continuous sexual abuse of child
Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the...
US helping from afar as Americans flee fighting in Sudan
A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County
Man charged for crash that killed pregnant Ada woman