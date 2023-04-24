Fugitive wanted for crimes against children captured in Love County
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A fugitive from Fort Worth was arrested in Love County.
Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said Brian Harris had six felony warrants for crimes against children, and Fort Worth police told them Harris was staying in a house in Marietta.
When Love County Deputies and Marietta Police Officers arrived at the home on April 13, Harris barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.
Harris was eventually taken into custody without incident.
