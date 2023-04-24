Texoma Local
Fugitive wanted for crimes against children captured in Love County

A fugitive from Fort Worth was arrested in Love County.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said Brian Harris had six felony warrants for crimes against children, and Fort Worth police told them Harris was staying in a house in Marietta.

When Love County Deputies and Marietta Police Officers arrived at the home on April 13, Harris barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.

Harris was eventually taken into custody without incident.

On April 13th, 2023, the Love County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Fort Worth Police Department’s Tactical...

Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Monday, April 24, 2023

